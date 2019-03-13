Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Lights up Wolves from distance
Millsap tallied 23 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 133-107 win over the Timberwolves.
After averaging a double-double over his first seven games back from a right ankle injury, Millsap has alternated strong and lackluster performances over the past four contests. Tuesday's outing was one of the better ones, with Millsap's efficiency from the field and three-point range in particular a welcome sight for his fantasy managers. While his counting stats are mostly down across the board this season, Millsap is at least converting at a 49 percent clip from the field and 36.6 percent mark from three-point range, his best marks since 2012-13 and 2010-11, respectively.
