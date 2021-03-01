Coach Michael Malone said Monday he doesn't expect Millsap (knee) to return to action before the All-Star break, which begins Friday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

The 36-year-old was already ruled out for Monday's matchup with Chicago, but he's also expected to be unavailable for Tuesday's and Thursday's contests at Milwaukee and Indiana. Assuming Millsap sits out those games, he'll head into the break having missed 10 consecutive contests, with his next chance to play coming March 12 versus the Grizzlies.