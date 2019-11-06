Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Likely to play Friday

Coach Michael Malone noted that he thinks Millsap (face) will be able to play Friday against the 76ers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Millsap left Tuesday's game against the Heat after colliding with Justise Winslow, resulting in a cut to Millsap's face. An update on Millsap's status should arrive in the coming days, but it seems like he'll be good to go for Friday.