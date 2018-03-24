Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Limited to two points in Friday's win

Millsap tallied two points (1-4 FG), five assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 25 minutes during a 108-100 win over the Wizards on Friday.

Millsap, who had an illness coming into the game, was apparently affected by the illness as he went for just two points in the win across 25 minutes. The poor effort came after one of his best games of the season in Wednesday's victory. The team has several days off until its next game, so it would seem likely that Millsap will be in better shape by then.