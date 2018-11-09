Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Listed as available Friday
Millsap (ankle) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Nets.
Millsap was previously probable, so his participation isn't surprising. Still, he's clearly been bothered by his injury, shooting just 4-for-16 from the field over the past two games.
