Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Listed as probable

Millsap is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to a left knee contusion, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Millsap had the same designation prior to Monday's game against the Hawks and ultimately suited up. It should be noted the veteran struggled in the contest to the tune of two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in just 24 minutes. He seems on track to play, but his knee issue could potentially have an impact on his performance.