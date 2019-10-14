Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Listed out Monday

Millsap (calf) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Suns.

Millsap was initially considered a game-time decision due to a right calf injury, and the team has now announced that he'll miss the contest. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but Jerami Grant and Michael Porter are expected to see an increase in minutes until the veteran returns to health.

