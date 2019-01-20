Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Logs only 23 minutes in blowout

Millsap produced 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals and an assist across 23 minutes in Saturday's 124-102 win over the Cavaliers.

Almost all of Denver's starters saw fewer minutes in this lopsided victory and Millsap was no exception. The Cavaliers were at a considerable size and skill disadvantage at every frontcourt position, and the Nuggets didn't need to fatigue their first unit more than was necessary. Since his eight-game absence due to injury, Millsap has been a bit off his typical totals, averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 12 games.