Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Logs only 23 minutes in blowout
Millsap produced 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals and an assist across 23 minutes in Saturday's 124-102 win over the Cavaliers.
Almost all of Denver's starters saw fewer minutes in this lopsided victory and Millsap was no exception. The Cavaliers were at a considerable size and skill disadvantage at every frontcourt position, and the Nuggets didn't need to fatigue their first unit more than was necessary. Since his eight-game absence due to injury, Millsap has been a bit off his typical totals, averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 12 games.
