Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Made available Sunday
Millsap (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Millsap has been cleared to play after dealing with a knee injury in the leadup to tipoff. The veteran forward will presumably join the starting lineup, a role that he's translated to 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.3 minutes per game this year.
