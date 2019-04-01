Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Matches season-high in boards
Millsap totaled 13 points (3-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 16 rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 95-90 loss to the Wizards.
Millsap matched his season high with 16 rebounds Sunday, but unfortunately, that is where the good news ends. He shot just 3-of-13 from the field and failed to record a single defensive stat. He has been solid enough this season but is far from the player he was only two seasons ago. The Nuggets are likely to finish with the second seed in the West after this loss and may decide to rest a number of players leading into the playoffs. Millsap would certainly be a candidate there and owners should keep an eye on the injury report moving forward.
