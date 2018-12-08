Nuggets' Paul Millsap: May have broken toe

It is feared that Millsap suffered a broken toe in Friday's loss to the Hornets, Shams Charania of The Athletic

MIllsap suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's contest. He accumulated 16 points (4-8 FG, 0/1 3PT, 8-9 FT), three boards, two blocks, and a steal across 19 minutes before leaving the game. Trey Lyles figures to be the prime beneficiary while he is sidelined, but Mason Plumlee could see some increased run as well. Expect an update once the Nuggets provide more clarity on the situation.