Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Meeting with Nuggets doctors Tuesday

Millsap (wrist) will meet with Nuggets doctors in Denver on Tuesday to "look at" his sprained left wrist, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The X-rays on Millsap's wrist returned negative, though he and the team seemingly feel it's a good idea to get a better look at things to help determine a recovery strategy and timetable for return. As of right now, it seems highly unlikely he'll suit up for Wednesday's game in Houston, especially considering he flew back to Denver. In Millsap's absence Monday, Kenneth Faried drew the start and played 19 minutes. Off the bench, Juan Hernangomez saw 23 minutes, Trey Lyles saw 19 and Mason Plumlee received 20.