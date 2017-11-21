Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Meeting with Nuggets doctors Tuesday
Millsap (wrist) will meet with Nuggets doctors in Denver on Tuesday to "look at" his sprained left wrist, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
The X-rays on Millsap's wrist returned negative, though he and the team seemingly feel it's a good idea to get a better look at things to help determine a recovery strategy and timetable for return. As of right now, it seems highly unlikely he'll suit up for Wednesday's game in Houston, especially considering he flew back to Denver. In Millsap's absence Monday, Kenneth Faried drew the start and played 19 minutes. Off the bench, Juan Hernangomez saw 23 minutes, Trey Lyles saw 19 and Mason Plumlee received 20.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: X-ray on wrist comes back clean•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out Monday vs. Kings•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will not return Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Leaves game with wrist injury•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 20 in Friday's rout•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Drains five threes in Monday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.