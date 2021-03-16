Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after Monday's 121-106 win over the Pacers that Millsap would have ceded his starting role at power forward to Michael Porter if Monte Morris (quadriceps) had been available, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

After making seven straight starts in the backcourt in place of the injured Gary Harris (thigh), Morris has been sidelined for the past two games with an injury of his own. Morris' absence has coincided with the return of Millsap, who had missed Denver's final 10 games prior to the All-Star break with a knee injury. Millsap appeared off the bench in his first game back, but he moved back into the starting five for the last two contests. Since his return, Millsap has posted underwhelming averages of 7.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 23.3 minutes while shooting 39.1 percent from the field, and Malone looks to be ready to transition the veteran into a smaller bench role. The former standout fantasy performer looks like more of a fringe 14-to-16-team-league option these days rather than a player worth rostering in standard formats.