Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Minimally involved in Tuesday's loss
Millsap totaled only five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Lakers.
The veteran surprisingly saw a considerable downturn in usage for the second straight game, following five consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to open March. Millsap's 11 shot attempts over the last pair of contests still falls one short of the 12 he'd put against the Lakers last Friday, but the fluctuations are perhaps to be expected to an extent. Both Nikola Jokic, and recently, Wilson Chandler, are heavily involved in the paint as well, limiting some of Millsap's opportunities on certain nights. He'll look to bounce back in a Thursday night battle with the Pistons.
