Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Minutes to remain limited Saturday

Millsap will be limited to 24-to-26 minutes Saturday against the Cavaliers, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Millsap has played 23 and 27 minutes, respectively, in his first two games back from a long injury layoff, and the Nuggets will continue to be cautious on the second night of a back-to-back. Expect Millsap's minutes load to eventually extend into the high-20s or low-30s on most nights. Prior to the injury, the veteran had been averaging 30.8 minutes per contests.