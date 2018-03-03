Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Minutes to remain limited Saturday
Millsap will be limited to 24-to-26 minutes Saturday against the Cavaliers, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
Millsap has played 23 and 27 minutes, respectively, in his first two games back from a long injury layoff, and the Nuggets will continue to be cautious on the second night of a back-to-back. Expect Millsap's minutes load to eventually extend into the high-20s or low-30s on most nights. Prior to the injury, the veteran had been averaging 30.8 minutes per contests.
