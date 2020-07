Millsap missed his required daily COVID-19 test Friday so he is not allowed to play in Saturday's scrimmage against the Pelicans, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

In what was presumably a slip-up, Millsap didn't get tested Friday, so the league won't allow him to take the court. His next opportunity to play arrives Monday against the Magic, which is the Nuggets' final scrimmage before their opener Aug. 1 against the Heat.