Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Modest production continues

Millsap managed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in the Nuggets' 136-122 win over the Rockets on Friday.

Millsap filled the rather unfamiliar role of facilitator Friday, equaling his highest assist total of the season. The veteran has been significantly less involved on the offensive end than usual this season, as he's averaging his fewest shot attempts (9.2) since the 2009-10 campaign in Utah. However, Millsap is still averaging a serviceable 12.3 points per game, while his 35.7 percent success rate from three-point range is his highest of the last five seasons. The 33-year-old naturally retains value to varying degree across all formats, but owners should expect less production in offensive categories than in past seasons.