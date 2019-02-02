Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Modest production continues
Millsap managed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in the Nuggets' 136-122 win over the Rockets on Friday.
Millsap filled the rather unfamiliar role of facilitator Friday, equaling his highest assist total of the season. The veteran has been significantly less involved on the offensive end than usual this season, as he's averaging his fewest shot attempts (9.2) since the 2009-10 campaign in Utah. However, Millsap is still averaging a serviceable 12.3 points per game, while his 35.7 percent success rate from three-point range is his highest of the last five seasons. The 33-year-old naturally retains value to varying degree across all formats, but owners should expect less production in offensive categories than in past seasons.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores team-high 20 points•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Significant downturn in loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Logs only 23 minutes in blowout•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Nears double-double Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Back in starting five•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ready to re-join first unit•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...