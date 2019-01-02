Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Nears double-double in 22 minutes

Millsap compiled 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-10 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 win over the Knicks.

Millsap struggled from the charity stripe and beyond the arc while committing five fouls despite seeing limited minutes. Nevertheless, Millsap was able to make an impact on both ends, filling up the box score in this his second game back after missing only eight games with a broken toe.