Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Nears double-double Tuesday
Millsap compiled 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 103-99 victory over Miami.
Millsap played 30 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back, falling just one rebound shy of a double-double. Since returning a week ago, Millsap is barely a top-100 player and is the 70th ranked player across the season. Owners should expect him to float around the 70 mark moving forward, basically where he was being drafted across many formats.
