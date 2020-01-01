Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Nears double-double
Millsap had 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3PT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 130-104 defeat at Houston.
The veteran power forward was dealing with a quad injury but still had a solid performance as he returned from a two-game absence. Millsap can definitively produce, but he doesn't have much upside since he has a lesser role on the team's offensive scheme.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...