Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Nears double-double

Millsap had 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3PT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 130-104 defeat at Houston.

The veteran power forward was dealing with a quad injury but still had a solid performance as he returned from a two-game absence. Millsap can definitively produce, but he doesn't have much upside since he has a lesser role on the team's offensive scheme.