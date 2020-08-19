Millsap managed five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 Game 2 loss to the Jazz.

Millsap failed to make a positive impact in his limited playing time. Denver's defense was downright awful and Millsap is one of the team's best players on that end, so it was a bit odd that he saw such little action. Millsap earned 29 minutes during Monday's Game 1 overtime win and averaged 24.3 minutes across 51 regular season appearances in 2019-20.