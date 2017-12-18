Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Not expected back before break
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Sunday that he doesn't anticipate Millsap (wrist) returning until after the All-Star break at the earliest, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Millsap underwent surgery in late November to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and doesn't have a definitive timetable for a return, though it's generally expected that he'll need at least three months to recover. Until Millsap is able to engage in on-court activity again, the Nuggets aren't likely to pinpoint a target date for his return. Because of the multi-category upside he could offer over the final month or so of the season, Millsap may still be worth stashing in deeper settings, but owners in shallower formats may not be able to justify holding on to him while no return date remains in sight.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: To miss three months following surgery•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Still mulling treatment options•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: To undergo wrist surgery, out indefinitely•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Meeting with Nuggets doctors Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: X-ray on wrist comes back clean•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out Monday vs. Kings•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...