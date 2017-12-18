Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Not expected back before break

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Sunday that he doesn't anticipate Millsap (wrist) returning until after the All-Star break at the earliest, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Millsap underwent surgery in late November to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and doesn't have a definitive timetable for a return, though it's generally expected that he'll need at least three months to recover. Until Millsap is able to engage in on-court activity again, the Nuggets aren't likely to pinpoint a target date for his return. Because of the multi-category upside he could offer over the final month or so of the season, Millsap may still be worth stashing in deeper settings, but owners in shallower formats may not be able to justify holding on to him while no return date remains in sight.