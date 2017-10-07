Play

Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Not on injury report for Sunday

Millsap (rest) is not listed on the injury report in advance of Sunday's game against the Spurs, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Millsap was held out of Wednesday's game for rest, so his availability for Sunday isn't surprising. He'll look to build more chemistry with his new team.

