Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Now questionable Tuesday
Millsap (quad) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Houston.
Millsap was initially ruled out for the game, as of Monday night, but he's apparently made more progress than expected as he deals with a bruised quad that's kept him out of the previous two games.
