Millsap totaled 13 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 24 minutes during Thursday's 120-97 loss to the Clippers.

Millsap had his best game in quite a while, falling one rebound short of a double-double while collecting five combined defensive stats. Unfortunately, it came during a game in which his team was blown off the court and so any production is possibly overrated. The Nuggets are going to need to step things up if they are to compete with the Clippers, who themselves were certainly not at their best.