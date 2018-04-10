Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Offensive struggles continue Monday

Millsap finished with six points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 36 minutes in an 88-82 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Millsap has now shot under 30.0 percent in two of the last three games, a rare slump for the offensively proficient veteran. The 33-year-old saw a seven-game streak of double-digit scoring efforts snapped with Monday's production, but he continued to offer his trademark strong work on the boards. Factoring in his line against the Blazers, he's hauled in between seven and 13 rebounds in six of the last eight games. Despite the outlier Monday, Millsap figures to play a pivotal role in a Wednesday showdown against the Timberwolves that will determine the Nuggets' playoff fate.