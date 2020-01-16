Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out again Thursday
Millsap (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Millsap will miss a fifth consecutive game as he recovers from a bruised left knee. Jerami Grant should draw another start in his absence, while Michael Porter could benefit from increased run as well with Gary Harris (groin) also unavailable.
