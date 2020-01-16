Play

Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out again Thursday

Millsap (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Millsap will miss a fifth consecutive game as he recovers from a bruised left knee. Jerami Grant should draw another start in his absence, while Michael Porter could benefit from increased run as well with Gary Harris (groin) also unavailable.

More News
Our Latest Stories