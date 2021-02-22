Millsap (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against Portland, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

It will be the fifth straight absence for Millsap, who continues to nurse a sprained left knee. He's without a firm timetable, but the fact that the Nuggets have ruled him out well in advance of Tuesday's game is an indication that he's probably not close to a return. With JaMychal Green (shoulder) and Gary Harris (thigh) also out Tuesday, rookie Zeke Nnaji could be set for another start alongside Nikola Jokic.