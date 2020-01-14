Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out again Wednesday
Millsap (knee) won't play Wednesday against Charlotte, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Millsap will miss his fourth straight game while dealing with a bruised left knee. Jerami Grant figures to draw another start in Millsap's stead.
