Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out for rest Sunday
Millsap will not play due to rest purposes Sunday against Portland.
The veteran will get Sunday's game off as the playoffs draw closer. In his place, Juancho Hernangomez and Trey Lyles figure to see extra run.
