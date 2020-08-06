Millsap will rest for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Considering the Nuggets are on the second game of a back-to-back, coach Michael Malone will give the veteran some rest. As a result, we should see Michael Porter and Jerami Grant garner extra minutes.
