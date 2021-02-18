Millsap (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Millsap and the Nuggets are still awaiting test results on the big man's sprained left knee, so he won't play Friday. As long as he's sidelined, JaMychal Green and Michael Porter should be in line for more minutes.
