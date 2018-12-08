Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out indefinitely with fractured toe
Millsap sustained a fractured right big toe Friday night against the Hornets.
The Nuggets confirmed the unfortunate news in a release Saturday morning but did not provide any details in terms of a recovery timetable. The team stated that Millsap will "undergo continued evaluations and updates will be provided when necessary." Given the relative severity of the injury, Millsap should be expected to miss several weeks, at the minimum.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: May have broken toe•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Injures toe Friday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Records fifth double-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-doubles in easy victory•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Finishes with eight points•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Probable to return Saturday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...