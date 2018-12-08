Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out indefinitely with fractured toe

Millsap sustained a fractured right big toe Friday night against the Hornets.

The Nuggets confirmed the unfortunate news in a release Saturday morning but did not provide any details in terms of a recovery timetable. The team stated that Millsap will "undergo continued evaluations and updates will be provided when necessary." Given the relative severity of the injury, Millsap should be expected to miss several weeks, at the minimum.

