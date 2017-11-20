Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out Monday vs. Kings

Millsap (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.

Millsap sprained his left wrist during Sunday's game against the Lakers, eventually being pulled from the contest after just 13 minutes. With the Nuggets heading into the second night of a back-to-back, that didn't give Millsap enough time to make a recovery and he'll now be held out to avoid putting any additional strain on his wrist. With Millsap out, Kenneth Faried and Juancho Hernangomez should see a bump in playing time in the frontcourt. Wilson Chandler could also get more run at power forward as well, though he's currently questionable for Monday's contest with lower back pain.