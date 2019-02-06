Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out Wednesday

Millsap (ankle) won't play Wednesday against the Nets, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.

Millsap will miss his second-straight game with right ankle soreness. It's unclear how long he's expected to miss, but owners can expect Mason Plumlee and Juancho Hernangomez to continue to see more playing time in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories