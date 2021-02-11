Millsap paced the Nuggets with a season-high 22 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and chipped in four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes Wednesday in a 133-95 win over the Cavaliers.

The Nuggets built a quick lead in the first quarter and never let up in the blowout win, resulting in Millsap and each of the team's other four starters playing less than 30 minutes. Despite getting an extended breather in the second half, Millsap still did plenty of damage through the first three quarters to come away with perhaps his best stat line of the season. Of course, the 87.5 percent shooting from the field isn't realistic for Millsap to maintain moving forward, and the 36-year-old no longer racks up defensive stats like he did during his peak years in Atlanta. This was a nice performance from Millsap, but his season-long averages of 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 three-pointers, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks still make him a fringe 12-team-league option.