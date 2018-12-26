Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Partial participant in shootaround

Millsap (toe) was a partial participant during Wednesday's morning shootaround, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Millsap isn't expected to return until mid-January, but things appear to be trending positively. The Nuggets have made ends meet without Millsap, however, claiming the best record in the Western Conference (21-10) as of Wednesday. It's possible that prompts the team to ease him back slowly, especially considering this is his age 33 season.