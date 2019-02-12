Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Pays 20 minutes off the bench Monday
Millsap tallied nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 20 minutes during Monday's 103-87 victory over Miami.
Millsap returned after missing three games with an ankle injury, falling one point shy of a double-double in 20 minutes off the bench. Mason Plumlee has been playing well in the starting lineup and the Nuggets are going to be very careful with Millsap. He will likely ease his way back into the rotation and whether he remains on the bench is yet to be seen.
