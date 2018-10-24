Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Pitches in 15 points during win

Millsap offered 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in the Nuggets' 126-112 win over the Kings on Tuesday.

The veteran turned in a trademark performance, posting a 60.0 percent success rate from the field while bouncing back from an atypical five-point effort on 1-for-7 shooting against the Warriors on Sunday. While he may throw in the occasional clunker, Millsap is more often than not one of the steadier providers of scoring and rebounds in the mid-tier power forward level. The 33-year-old will look to for his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the first five games against the Lakers on Thursday.