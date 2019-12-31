Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Playing, starting Tuesday
Millsap (quad) is available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After missing two games with a bruised left quad, Millsap will re-join the starting five. This month, he's averaging 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.2 minutes.
