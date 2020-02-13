Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Plays 20 minutes off bench
Millsap saw 20 minutes of action in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, finishing with 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Millsap has shown well since returning from injury, averaging 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in three games back. However, he's come off the bench in all three contests behind Jerami Grant. It will be worth noting whether Millsap is able to reclaim the starting spot after the break.
