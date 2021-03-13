Millsap (knee) recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist in Friday's 103-102 win over the Grizzlies.

Making his return from a 10-game injury absence, Millsap came off the bench but played close to his usual workload (22 minutes), which bodes well for his fantasy value going forward. It's worth nothing, however, that Denver was without JaMychal Green (illness), so once Green is back up to speed, the pair could end up splitting minutes relatively evenly.