Millsap had just eight points (3-10 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 89-82 scrimmage victory over the Wizards.

Millsap started at power forward for the Nuggets, a role that he is likely to fill come next week. The simple fact he was on the floor certainly bodes well for his outlook after another season plagued by minor injuries. Prior to the lockdown, Millsap was starting but typically seeing minutes in the mid-twenties at best. Those in resumption leagues should be looking at Millsap in the late rounds as a player who could outperform that position if he gets his feet under him.