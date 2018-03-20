Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Plays 45 minutes in loss
Millsap had 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 45 minutes during Monday's 149-141 loss to Miami.
Millsap played a whopping 45 minutes in the double-overtime clash, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. He continues to work his way back from a lengthy absence and this was a good sign that his conditioning is almost back to where it needs to be. The Nuggets need to start winning some games and this should hopefully start in a favorable matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Minimally involved in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Blocks three shots in victory•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Continues to rediscover form•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Remains on 28-minute limit Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Fills box score versus Cavs•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Minutes to remain limited Saturday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...