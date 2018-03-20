Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Plays 45 minutes in loss

Millsap had 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 45 minutes during Monday's 149-141 loss to Miami.

Millsap played a whopping 45 minutes in the double-overtime clash, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. He continues to work his way back from a lengthy absence and this was a good sign that his conditioning is almost back to where it needs to be. The Nuggets need to start winning some games and this should hopefully start in a favorable matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.