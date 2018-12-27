Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Plays in full-court scrimmage
Millsap (toe) participated in a full-court scrimmage Thursday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
It seems Millsap's return may be towards the early end of the four-to-six week timetable he was given on Dec. 10. A more specific return date may emerge as Millsap continues ramping up his activity. It seems possible he could play around New Year's Day, when the Nuggets face off against the Knicks. That said, with the Nuggets on a roll, the organization may opt to hold him out until he's close to 100 percent.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Partial participant in shootaround•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Set to miss 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out indefinitely with fractured toe•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: May have broken toe•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Injures toe Friday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Records fifth double-double in win•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...