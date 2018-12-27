Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Plays in full-court scrimmage

Millsap (toe) participated in a full-court scrimmage Thursday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

It seems Millsap's return may be towards the early end of the four-to-six week timetable he was given on Dec. 10. A more specific return date may emerge as Millsap continues ramping up his activity. It seems possible he could play around New Year's Day, when the Nuggets face off against the Knicks. That said, with the Nuggets on a roll, the organization may opt to hold him out until he's close to 100 percent.