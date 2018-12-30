Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Plays just 14 minutes in return

Millsap had just six points, one assist, and one block in 14 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 victory over the Suns.

Millsap returned after missing just eight games with a broken toe, finishing with six points in 14 minutes. He is going to be brought along slowly but should eventually slide back into the starting lineup, replacing Mason Plumlee. If Millsap was dropped make sure you go out and grab him.