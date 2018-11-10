Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Posts double-double in Friday's loss

Millsap had 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 112-110 loss to the Nets.

Millsap had been listed as probable due to the same ankle soreness that's been bothering him all week. The 33-year-old veteran produced his third double-double of the campaign, with his first two coming in the first two games of the season. Fantasy owners who were hoping Millsap would bounce back in a big way in 2018-19 after spending much of last year on the injury shelf have likely been left disappointed thus far, as Millsap has been a shell of his former self through the first dozen contests.