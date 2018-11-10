Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Posts double-double in Friday's loss
Millsap had 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 112-110 loss to the Nets.
Millsap had been listed as probable due to the same ankle soreness that's been bothering him all week. The 33-year-old veteran produced his third double-double of the campaign, with his first two coming in the first two games of the season. Fantasy owners who were hoping Millsap would bounce back in a big way in 2018-19 after spending much of last year on the injury shelf have likely been left disappointed thus far, as Millsap has been a shell of his former self through the first dozen contests.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Listed as available Friday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Probable Friday vs. Nets•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ineffective Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: In Monday's starting lineup•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...