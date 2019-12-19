Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Posts double-double in win
Millsap had 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 win over the Magic.
Millsap was dealing with a quadriceps injury that forced him to miss the last two games, but he showed no ill effects from that and delivered his fourth double-double of the season in his return to action. He will aim to produce another solid outing Friday against Minnesota.
