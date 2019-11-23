Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Posts double-double

Millsap had 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes minutes during Friday's 96-92 win over the Celtics.

This was Millsap's third double-double of the season -- all three have come during the current month. The veteran big man has also dished out multiple assists in seven of his last eight games so even if his scoring totals remain in the mid-tens -- 15.5 points over that eight-game stretch -- he is doing enough to remain fantasy relevant moving forward.