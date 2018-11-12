Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Posts season-high 25 points Sunday
Millsap finished with 25 points (6-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, and two blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Bucks.
Millsap was in vintage form Sunday, leading the team with 25 points to go with an assortment of supporting stats. He has been far from his best so far this season as age appears to be catching up with the veteran. Owners will be hoping that he can produce numbers like this with some more regularity moving forward as opposed to the two-point dud he compiled just two games prior.
